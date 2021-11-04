Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

Get Power Assets alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.