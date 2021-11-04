RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. RPT Realty updated its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.940 EPS.

Shares of RPT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 2,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,611. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.