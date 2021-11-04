VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.96 and last traded at $67.96. 2,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.