Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.27

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 5858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $847.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.
Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.