Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.27

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 5858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $847.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

