SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS remained flat at $$15.53 during trading on Thursday. 166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,893. SLR Senior Investment has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

