Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 82.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Gartner updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.540-$ EPS.

Gartner stock traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.80. 14,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.23.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.