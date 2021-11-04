Mark Asset Management LP Raises Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mark Asset Management LP raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for about 2.8% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $22,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Square by 27.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 100,188.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Square by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $250.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.15 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.59.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.08.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

