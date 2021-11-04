CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $16,706,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 27.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 4,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 280,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,128,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.01. 117,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

