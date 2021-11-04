Light Street Capital Management LLC Takes $5.86 Million Position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 542,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $1,967,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $689,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $428,000.

KPLT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 33,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Katapult news, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,664. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

