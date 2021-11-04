Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $2.01 million and $350,861.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00242396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00095991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

DVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

