Fluity Market Cap Tops $376,181.11 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Fluity has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a total market cap of $376,181.11 and approximately $94.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00087424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00074446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,195.02 or 0.99805936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.08 or 0.07259481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022384 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,144,316 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

