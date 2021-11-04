Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post sales of $10.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.87 million and the lowest is $9.66 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $5.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $45.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $47.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.88 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.24%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 181,606 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.31. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,398. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.82. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

