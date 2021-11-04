Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of FANH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 1,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,517. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fanhua by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fanhua by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fanhua by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fanhua by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Fanhua by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

