Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.07. 6,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 40.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 52.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
