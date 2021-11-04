Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.07. 6,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 40.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 52.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.