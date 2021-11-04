Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $10.93 Million in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,000. Revolve Group accounts for about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Revolve Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVLV traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,222. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

