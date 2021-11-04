Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $10.93 Million in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,000. Revolve Group accounts for about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Revolve Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE RVLV traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,222. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.
In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.
Revolve Group Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
