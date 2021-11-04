70,000 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Purchased by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $357,938,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $184,947,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $288,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DiDi Global stock traded down 0.05 on Thursday, reaching 8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,181,090. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.16 and a 1 year high of 18.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 8.34.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

