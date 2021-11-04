Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.2% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.00. 2,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

