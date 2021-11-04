Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $8.25 Billion Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,064 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.55% of Intuitive Surgical worth $8,252,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after purchasing an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $361.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $365.52. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

