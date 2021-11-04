Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 366,315 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of PotlatchDeltic worth $64,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after buying an additional 71,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 738.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 43,365 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

