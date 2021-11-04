Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after buying an additional 715,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,726,000 after purchasing an additional 606,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $65.14 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

