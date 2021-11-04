Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 653.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Shares of LOW opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $235.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

