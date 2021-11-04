Merit Financial Group LLC Has $712,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.51 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

