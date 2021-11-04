Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,539,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,170 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,837,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.66. 19,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,645. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $70.13 and a one year high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.