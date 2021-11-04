Adelante Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.9% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 200,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in American Tower by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in American Tower by 99,677.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 480,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,394 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $279.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,335. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.76 and its 200 day moving average is $272.93. The company has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

