Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 109,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.