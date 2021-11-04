Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,271,574 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Farfetch worth $986,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.41. 39,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. Wedbush began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

