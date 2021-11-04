Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

NYSE HD traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $371.09. 54,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $391.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

