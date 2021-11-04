Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113,408 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados comprises about 7.8% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 7.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 10,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,878. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

