Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $513.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $500.00 to $513.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.57.

NYSE:HUM opened at $459.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.66 and a 200-day moving average of $432.59. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Humana by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

