Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Announce $5.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce $5.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.11. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $6.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $25.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.80 to $25.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $25.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.05 to $28.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,829,000 after buying an additional 32,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,773. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

