CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,261 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.9% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total transaction of $4,374,733.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $273.04 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $297.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of -326.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

