Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock remained flat at $$27.25 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. The stock has a market cap of $598.96 million, a PE ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.