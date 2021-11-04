Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%.
Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock remained flat at $$27.25 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. The stock has a market cap of $598.96 million, a PE ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
