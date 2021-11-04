Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Down 17.2% This Week

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $83,439.51 and approximately $6,150.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00087424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00074446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,195.02 or 0.99805936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.08 or 0.07259481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022384 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

