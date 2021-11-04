DoYourTip (DYT) Reaches Market Cap of $970,478.15

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $970,478.15 and $25,131.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.36 or 0.00445836 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001277 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $618.07 or 0.01008046 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

