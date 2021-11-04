Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. CRA International posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $17.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.43. CRA International has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $1,283,821.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,058,540.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.