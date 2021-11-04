Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.25. 219,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.34 million and a P/E ratio of 291.67. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$5.65.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.