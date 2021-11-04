Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Black Diamond Group stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.25. 219,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.34 million and a P/E ratio of 291.67. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$5.65.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.
