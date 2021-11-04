Guardian Capital LP Has $31.06 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 99,058.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 68,350 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 48.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $546.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.14 and a 1 year high of $543.80. The company has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $502.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

