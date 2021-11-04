446,900 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 446,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,513,000. Datadog comprises about 2.0% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Datadog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.62. 23,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,193. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -957.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.65. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $773,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,475,076 shares of company stock worth $352,901,976. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

