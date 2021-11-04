Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $89.87. 8,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $89.88.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 33.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

