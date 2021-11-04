Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 13,881 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,881 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 181.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $435,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.81.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock worth $58,595,643 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $296.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.81 and its 200-day moving average is $213.08. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $312.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -253.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.