Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/29/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/29/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/29/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/20/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/14/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/23/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Shares of ETR RHM traded up €1.28 ($1.51) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €85.22 ($100.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.45. Rheinmetall AG has a one year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

