Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 92,635.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $67.37 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.