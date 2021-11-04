Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

NYSE LPX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,055. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.74. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $87,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

