Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $748.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post sales of $748.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $749.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.50 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $681.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $421.22. 686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,006. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $324.34 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.50.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.