Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce sales of $465.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.39 million and the highest is $468.70 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $377.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.29. 8,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.00. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

