Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

NYSE:CMG traded up $25.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,802.54. 6,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,517. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,220.20 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,854.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,664.07.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.