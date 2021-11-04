The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.57-$2.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.570-$2.590 EPS.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 123,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEO. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

