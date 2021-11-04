Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

NYSE CP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 114,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.