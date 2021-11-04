Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

NYSE CP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 114,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

