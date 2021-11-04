Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. 4,934 shares of the stock traded hands.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

