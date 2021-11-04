IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given a $3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a $3.25 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 545,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,309,389. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 22.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 418.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 407,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 329,002 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 86,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

